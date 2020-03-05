MTC Production of Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks Finds Its Cast

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   MTC Production of Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks Finds Its Cast
By Olivia Clement
Mar 05, 2020
 
The co-world premiere, directed by May Adrales, is the next chapter in the playwright’s autobiographical trilogy.
Qui Nguyen
Qui Nguyen Jesse Dittmar

In May, Vietgone playwright Qui Nguyen returns to Manhattan Theatre Club with Poor Yella Rednecks, the next chapter in his autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family’s bumpy road to the American dream.

The cast will be made up of Tim Chiou (Chicago PD), Samantha Quan (Elementary), Maureen Sebastian (Revolution), Paco Tolson (Vietgone), and Eugene Young (Revenge Song).

Told from the mother’s perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family’s attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets. The production, which features original music by Shane Rettig, reunites Nguyen with director May Adrales (Vietgone).

Poor Yella Rednecks will play at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I. Previews will begin May 12 ahead of a June 2 opening.

The co-world premiere, with South Coast Repertory, will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound design by Rettig, projection design by Jared Mezzocchi, and puppet design and direction by Sean Cawelti. Kenny Seymour is the show's music director and arranger.

First Look at Vietgone at the Manhattan Theatre Club

First Look at Vietgone at the Manhattan Theatre Club

Take a glimpse Qui Nguyen’s latest work Off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club.

14 PHOTOS
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5379.jpg
Jon Hoche, Samantha Quan, Paco Tolson and Raymond Lee in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5390.jpg
Jon Hoche and Raymond Lee in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5389.jpg
Jon Hoche, Raymond Lee, Paco Tolson, Jennifer Ikeda and Samantha Quan in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5386.jpg
Raymond Lee and Jon Hoche in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5377.jpg
Jennifer Ikeda in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5378.jpg
Samantha Quan and Jennifer Ikeda in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5380.jpg
Raymond Lee in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5384.jpg
Jon Hoche, Raymond Lee, Paco Tolson and Jennifer Ikeda in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5383.jpg
Jon Hoche, Raymond Lee, Paco Tolson, Jennifer Ikeda and Samantha Quan in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
VIETGONE_PROD_HR_5382.jpg
Jennifer Ikeda, Samantha Quan and Raymond Lee in Vietgone Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.