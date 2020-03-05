MTC Production of Qui Nguyen’s Poor Yella Rednecks Finds Its Cast

The co-world premiere, directed by May Adrales, is the next chapter in the playwright’s autobiographical trilogy.

In May, Vietgone playwright Qui Nguyen returns to Manhattan Theatre Club with Poor Yella Rednecks, the next chapter in his autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family’s bumpy road to the American dream.

The cast will be made up of Tim Chiou (Chicago PD), Samantha Quan (Elementary), Maureen Sebastian (Revolution), Paco Tolson (Vietgone), and Eugene Young (Revenge Song).

Told from the mother’s perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family’s attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets. The production, which features original music by Shane Rettig, reunites Nguyen with director May Adrales (Vietgone).

Poor Yella Rednecks will play at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I. Previews will begin May 12 ahead of a June 2 opening.

The co-world premiere, with South Coast Repertory, will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound design by Rettig, projection design by Jared Mezzocchi, and puppet design and direction by Sean Cawelti. Kenny Seymour is the show's music director and arranger.

