MTI Plans Worldwide Event Celebrating Eventual Return of Live Theatre

The theatrical licensor will make an all-new musical revue available to perform free of charge as part of the weekend event.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced a weekend-long event celebrating the return of live theatre that will include worldwide performances of a new musical revue. The event, titled All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre, will be scheduled when it becomes possible to safely celebrate the return of live theatre.

MTI hopes the event will serve to both celebrate the return of live theatre and function as a fundraiser for theatres worldwide still impacted by the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns and the shuttering of most live performance. The revue, which will be offered for live and streaming performances (or a combination of both), will be available completely free of charge, with no rental or royalty fee.

All Together Now! will feature songs and scenes from MTI's library, which includes such titles as Into the Woods, Songs for a New World, Les Misérables, and Guys and Dolls. The specific contents of the revue will be revealed at a later date.

“MTI’s All Together Now! is our way to say ‘thank you’ and give back to all of the hard-working teachers and directors who give so much of themselves to this art form every day,” says MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development John Prignano.

The initiative is the latest in the licensing industry's efforts to meet a challenging moment for live performance, which has mostly consisted of an unprecedented shift to streaming performances since the spread of COVID-19 sent much of the world into lockdown last March. MTI's own efforts have not only included making a number of their titles available for streaming performance, but also the co-development (with ShowTix4U and Broadway Media) of an innovative streaming platform that helps schools and regional theatres bring their performances online as painlessly as possible.

Interested theatres can join the All Together Now! mailing list at AllTogetherNowMTI.com.