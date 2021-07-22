Mum, From Olivier Winner Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, to Play West End This Fall

Sophie Melville, Denise Black, and Cat Simmons star in the world premiere about motherhood and mental health.

The new play Mum, by Olivier winner Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, will make its world premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth for a September 30–October 16 run, before transferring to the Soho Theatre October 20–November 20.

Sophie Melville (Iphigenia in Splott Herding Cats), Denise Black (Coronation Street, Queer as Folk), and Cat Simmons (Come From Away) star in the play about early motherhood, anxiety, and mental health.

Abigail Graham will direct, with TD Moyo serving as associate director. The play will feature set and costume design by Sarah Beaton, lighting design by Sally Ferguson, sound design by Anna Clock, and movement by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster.

Malcolm's previous play Emilia won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play in 2020.

Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer), Soho Theatre, and Theatre Royal Plymouth produce the play, in association with Popcorn Group.