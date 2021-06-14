Muny 2021 Casting: J. Harrison Ghee as Velma Kelly, Kate Rockwell as Maria Reiner, More

The Broadway stars are two of the 27 principals announced for the lineup that includes Smokey Joe’s Cafe, The Sound of Music, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, On Your Feet!, and Chicago.

The Muny will welcome over two dozen Broadway stars in its 2021 season, including J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots) as Velma Kelly in Chicago and Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) as Maria in The Sound of Music. The previously announced season will play to full capacity at its Forest Park home in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kicking things off is Smokey Joe’s Cafe (July 26–August 1) with Tony nominee Charl Brown as Sonny, Michael Campayno as Rod, Mykal Kilgore as Little Walter, Tiffany Mann as Willie Mae, Hayley Podschun as Annette, Christopher Sams as Cornelius, Nasia Thomas as Pearl, and Jason Veasey as Doc.

Up next is the Rockwell-led The Sound of Music (August 3–9), also featuring Michael Hayden as Captain Georg von Trapp, Bryonha Marie Parham as The Mother Abbess, Elizabeth Teeter as Liesl von Trapp, Andrew Alstat as Rolf Gruber, Jenny Powers as Elsa Schraeder, and John Scherer as Max Detweiler.

Following the Rodgers and Hammerstein favorite, Kendra Kassebaum will play Milly Bradon in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18) alongside Edward Watts as Adam Pontipee. Natascia Diaz and Omar Lopez-Cepero will then play Gloria Fajardo and Emilio Estefan, respectively, in On Your Feet! (August 21–27). Joining them are Alma Cuervo as Consuelo and Lee Zarrett as Phil, reprising their work from the Broadway production.

Rounding out the season, Sarah Bowden will star alongside Ghee in Chicago (August 30–September 5) as Roxie Hart with Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Adam Heller as Amos Hart, and Ali Ewoldt as Mary Sunshine.