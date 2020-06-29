Muny's Our Leading Ladies Concert, Featuring Ali Ewoldt, Danielle Bowen, Stephanie Gibson, Elena Shaddow, Streams June 29

By Andrew Gans
Jun 29, 2020
 
The St. Louis venue is offering 10 weeks of online programming.

Because its 2020 summer season has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Muny is offering 10 weeks of free online entertainment.

Muny Magic in Your Home, featuring footage from previous Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts, launched June 15 with Tony winner Beth Leavel and continues June 29 at 9:15 PM ET with Our Leading Ladies.

The concert stars Danielle Bowen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Ali Ewoldt (The King and I), Stephanie Gibson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Elena Shaddow (The Visit) and salutes Muny legends of past seasons, including Ethel Merman (Mrs. Sally Adams in Call Me Madam, 1968), Shirley Jones (Maria in The Sound of Music, 1977; Magnolia in Show Boat, 1967), and Bernadette Peters (Mabel Normand in Mack & Mabel, 1974). Watch the trailer above.

Our Leading Men, starring Ben Davis, Davis Gaines, and Mykal Kilgore, will stream July 6, and Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken will be featured in concert July 13.

Beginning July 20 and continuing through August 17, the Muny will produce five online variety shows featuring Muny alums from around the world. Additional details will be announced at a later time.

All online performances are available at Muny.org.

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

100 PHOTOS
The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
