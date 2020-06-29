Muny's Our Leading Ladies Concert, Featuring Ali Ewoldt, Danielle Bowen, Stephanie Gibson, Elena Shaddow, Streams June 29

The St. Louis venue is offering 10 weeks of online programming.

Because its 2020 summer season has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Muny is offering 10 weeks of free online entertainment.

Muny Magic in Your Home, featuring footage from previous Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts, launched June 15 with Tony winner Beth Leavel and continues June 29 at 9:15 PM ET with Our Leading Ladies.

The concert stars Danielle Bowen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Ali Ewoldt (The King and I), Stephanie Gibson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Elena Shaddow (The Visit) and salutes Muny legends of past seasons, including Ethel Merman (Mrs. Sally Adams in Call Me Madam, 1968), Shirley Jones (Maria in The Sound of Music, 1977; Magnolia in Show Boat, 1967), and Bernadette Peters (Mabel Normand in Mack & Mabel, 1974). Watch the trailer above.

Our Leading Men, starring Ben Davis, Davis Gaines, and Mykal Kilgore, will stream July 6, and Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken will be featured in concert July 13.

Beginning July 20 and continuing through August 17, the Muny will produce five online variety shows featuring Muny alums from around the world. Additional details will be announced at a later time.

All online performances are available at Muny.org.

