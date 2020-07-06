Muny's Our Leading Men, Featuring Mykal Kilgore, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Davis Gaines, and Ben Davis, Streams July 6

The St. Louis venue is offering 10 weeks of online programming.

Because its 2020 summer season has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Muny is offering 10 weeks of free online entertainment.

Muny Magic in Your Home, featuring footage from previous Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts, launched June 15 with Tony winner Beth Leavel and continues July 6 at 9:15 PM ET with Our Leading Men.

The 2017 concert stars Mykal Kilgore (Hair), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Davis Gaines (The Phantom of the Opera), and Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen), who celebrate some of the men who have appeared on the Muny stage during its 102-year history.

Up next, Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken will be featured in concert July 13.

Beginning July 20 and continuing through August 17, the Muny will produce five online variety shows featuring alums from around the world. Additional details will be announced later.

All online performances are available at Muny.org.

