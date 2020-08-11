Music Theatre International Acquires Licensing Rights for Streaming Musical A Killer Party

The murder mystery musical premiered earlier this month as a nine-episode streaming series.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has acquired rights to develop and license a 90-minute adaptation of the musical streaming series A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical. Designed for streamed performances utilizing MTI's new theatrical streaming platform hosted on ShowTix4U, A Killer Party features music by Jason Howland (Little Women), lyrics by Nathan Tysen (Tuck Everlasting), and a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Unauthorized Biography of Samantha Brown) and Rachel Axler (Smudge, Veep).

Inspired by the works of Agatha Christie and the limitations of streamed theatre, A Killer Party takes place at the first read through of an immersive muder mystery dinner party at a failing theatre in Duluth. When the theatre's artistic director ends up dead, Detective Case sequesters all participants to find out whodunnit.

A Killer Party premiered online August 5 as a musical streaming series produced remotely, with a cast including Alex Newell, Michael James Scott, Carolee Carmello, Miguel Cervantes, Laura Osnes, and Jessica Keenan Wynn. Directed by Marc Bruni and featuring choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, the series includes nine episodes ranging from six to eight minutes in length, with the final two entries set to premiere August 12 and 19. The licensable version will adapt the episodes into one full-length work.

"Everyone at MTI was knocked out by this innovative and unique approach to creating and presenting a new musical," says MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "Our customers, who are hungry for great content that can be produced safely during this public health crisis, began asking us about the licensing of A Killer Party right after the trailer was released. Not only were they inspired by the stellar and over-the-top performances of Broadway greats, they were equally impressed by the fantastic score and witty and clever book and lyrics. It’s only natural that theatres across the country would want to produce this musical for their own audiences. We are thrilled to be working with Jason, Nathan, Kait, and Rachel to make this show available for licensing as soon as possible.”

More information on licensing A Killer Party can be found at MTIShows.com. The complete streaming series is available for $12.99 at AKillerPartyMusical.com.