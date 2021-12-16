Music Theatre International Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights to Godspell

Previously only administered by MTI in the U.S., the theatrical licensor will now represent three different versions of the Stephen Schwartz-John-Michael Tebelak musical internationally.

Formerly only administering licensing rights to Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak's Godspell in the U.S., Music Theatre International will now represent the musical worldwide. Along with the 1971 Off-Broadway version of the show, MTI will continue to also license the show's 2012 revision (based on the Broadway revival) and Godspell JR., a 60-minute version of the work for young performers.

First premiering as Tebelak's master's thesis at Carnegie Mellon University in 1970 before a 1971 Off-Broadway premiere, Godspell is primarily based on the Bible's Gospel of Matthew, with a small group of followers telling parables using a variety of theatrical games and storytelling techniques and ultimately depicting both the Last Supper and Jesus' crucifixion.

With a song list including such favorites as "Day by Day," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side," the work became a near-immediate hit when it premiered Off-Broadway in 1971. In the years since, the work has spawned a film adaptation and numerous revivals on Broadway and around the world.

"I’m delighted that MTI, which has always done such a fantastic job licensing my shows worldwide, now will also be able to license Godspell throughout the world," says Schwartz. "As always, I look forward to working with them."

"We are proud to bring MTI’s licensing expertise to this iconic musical so artfully created by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak," adds MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "Because of its small technical demands, flexible cast size, and wonderful book and score, Godspell and Godspell JR. have become staples of theatre companies, large and small across the United States. We look forward to applying the breadth of our international reach in the U.K. and Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia to bring Godspell to even more theatrical organizations around the world."

