Music Theatre International Adds Stage Write Staging Software to Library of Production Resources

The offering will make it easy for theatres to plan and record blocking, choreography, and staging digitally.

Music Theatre International has partnered with Stage Write Software to make the latter's staging assistant software available for use with shows licensed by MTI.

Founded and created by Broadway director and choreographer Jeff Whiting, Stage Write allows users to plan and notate blocking, choreography, staging, spacing, and more digitally on an iPad. The partnership with MTI will allow users to seamlessly integrate a show's digital script and score into the platform, making the tool even more integrated into the staging process.

The platform has become somewhat of an industry standard, and is used for such Broadway productions as Waitress, Newsies, Mean Girls, The Prom, Hamilton, and many more.

"Stage Write is an incredibly valuable new resource for our customers," says MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development John Prignano. "With Stage Write, directors can implement changes quickly and track every detail of their production in real-time. This frees up the entire production team to focus on the creative process and producing the best show possible.”

For more information, visit MTIShows.com and StageWriteSoftware.com.