Music Theatre International Partners With KeyboardTEK to Offer Broadway Keyboard Programming Rentals

The offering makes professional-level keyboard sounds and programming—often exactly as used on Broadway—available for more than 120 MTI titles.

Music Theatre International and electronic music company KeyboardTEK have partnered to make professional grade keyboard programming available to rent for more than 120 MTI-licensed shows. This new resource will make it easier for schools, community groups, and theatre companies to keep up with the increasing technical demands of modern orchestrations, which are now often designed to include complex keyboard programming.

The rentals will be distributed as downloadable files that can be used with Apple's MainStage software, and will include not only pre-programmed keyboard splits, but custom samples and sounds as well. In many cases, KeyboardTEK is able to license the exact programming used in a show's Broadway production.

"Our authentic programming is a game changer for theatres of all types by making many of the original sounds and patches available to anyone at a reasonable cost," says KeyboardTEK Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Roland. "We have partnered with Broadway and West End programmers, orchestrators, and composers across dozens of shows to ensure that their vision for the music is realized in our products and that they are accessible to everyone. Along with my co-founders Taylor Williams, Ethan Deppe, and our many industry partners, we have built a company that will grow with the technology demands of the future by providing every customer with only the most authentic sounds in an enjoyable and easy-to-use interface."

"Now high schools and community theatres have access to the authentic sounds they’re used to hearing on cast recordings and Broadway original productions," adds MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development John Prignano. "We know that performers and audience members alike will appreciate these professional quality enhancements."

Among the shows with keyboard programming available through this partnership are Aida, Avenue Q, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Ragtime, Rent, Seussical, Sister Act, Sunday in the Park with George, The Wedding Singer, Working, and Xanadu.

KeyboardTEK's keyboard programming joins a large slate of production resources offered by MTI that assist theatres in producing their shows. The theatrical licensor has led the industry in dramatically expanding the services offered by licensing companies, which now often can include special prop rental, rehearsal and performance accompaniment tracks, logo rental, professional projection designs, and more.

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.