Music Theatre International Revue Celebrating Return of Live Theatre Now Available for Free Licensing

All Together Now! features songs from Rent, Les Misérables, Once On This Island, and more,.

Music Theatre International has released its new musical revue All Together Now! for licensing. Announced earlier this year, the customizable work is part of the theatrical licensor's worldwide event celebrating the return of live theatre, and is available to theatres free of charge with no royalty or rental fees for live and live-streamed performances the weekend of November 12.

The special revue includes material pulled from MTI's expansive catalog of musical titles, including works by Stephen Sondheim; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; Jeanine Tesori; Alan Menken; Howard Ashman; Stephen Schwartz; Jason Robert Brown; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, and Herbert Kretzmer; Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Disney Theatrical Group; Frank Loesser; Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe; Tim Minchin; Jonathan Larson; Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; Frank Wildhorn; Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin; and Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich.

"We’ve streamlined our licensing process for this special event and there are no restrictions or limits on how many theatres in a particular geographical area can license the revue," says MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development John Prignano. "Instead, we hope that as many theatres as possible produce the revue on their own, or come together with other organizations in their communities to mount a joint production. We also wanted to give theatres as much creative input as possible. The revue can be presented as a concert-like performance or groups can fully stage, choreograph and costume each song as it is presented in the full version of the show. Theatres are encouraged to feature as diverse a cast as possible, in order to reflect the composition of the entire community. All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. Productions will benefit from a variety of races, genders, abilities, body types, and sizes, so we encourage groups to spread diversity as best they can across all the roles in the production."

The song list includes tunes from such MTI-licensed musicals as Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once On This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, and Mamma Mia!, among others.

Participating theatres will be able to access a special pre-made template on PLAYBILLder, Playbill's fully customizable, Broadway-quality Playbill program creation platform, that will auto populate their program with all the MTI-approved data for the show, including billing information and song lists.

In addition to Playbill, partners for All Together Now! include American Association of Community Theatre, American Alliance for Theatre and Education, Broadway Media, BroadwayWorld, Disney Theatrical Group, Drama & Theatre, Educational Theatre Association, Funk Studios, Hal Leonard, iHeartRadio Broadway, Music Teacher, National Alliance for Musical Theatre, Sardines, Subplot Studio, TYA/USA, and WhatsOnStage.

Take a look at the complete All Together Now! song list:

“Astonishing” (Little Women)

“Back to Before” (Ragtime)

“Be Our Guest” (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast)

“Beautiful City” (Godspell)

“Children Will Listen” (Into the Woods)

“Consider Yourself” (Lionel Bart’s Oliver!)

“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” (Les Misérables)

“Gimme, Gimme” (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” (Green Day’s American Idiot)

“I Dreamed a Dream” (Les Misérables)

“Let It Go” (Disney’s Frozen)

“Life Is So Peculiar” (Five Guys Named Moe)

“Matchmaker” (Fiddler on the Roof)

“Meadowlark” (The Baker’s Wife)

“Middle of a Moment” (Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach)

“Pure Imagination” (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

“Seasons of Love” (Rent)

“Seize the Day” (Disney’s Newsies)

“She Used to Be Mine” (Waitress)

“Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” (Guys and Dolls)

“Somewhere That’s Green” (Little Shop of Horrors)

“Spread the Love Around” (Sister Act)

“Stop the World” (Come From Away)

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins)

“Take a Chance on Me” (Mamma Mia!)

“The Human Heart” (Once on This Island)

“The New World” (Songs for a New World)

“This Is the Moment” (Jekyll & Hyde)

“Tomorrow” (Annie)

“We’re All in This Together” (Disney’s High School Musical)

“When I Grow Up” (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical)

“Why We Tell the Story” (Once on This Island)

“Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” (My Fair Lady)

“Writing Down the Story of My Life” (Junie B. Jones The Musical)

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” (Hairspray)

“You Could Drive a Person Crazy” (Company)

For more information, visit AllTogetherNowMTI.com.