Music Theatre International, ShowTix4U, and Broadway Media Team Up to Create Streaming Theatre Platform for Arts Organizations

The all-in-one tool will allow schools and theatres to sell tickets, record live performances, and stream past productions.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International, online ticketing platform ShowTix4U, and theatre technology company Broadway Media Distribution have partnered on a new streaming service aimed at arts organizations looking for new ways to present theatre, particularly during the current health crisis. The all-in-one platform, set to launch in the next six weeks in North America, will be available on ShowTix4U.com.

The partnership will outline a process for schools and theatre organizations looking to stream productions online. Through the digital initiative, users will be able to request streaming licenses for select titles from MTI, sell tickets to online events, and capture and stream performances. Applicable royalties from ticket sales will be automatically distributed to rights holders with no work needed from theatre staff.

READ: Live Streaming Rights Made Available to Amateur and School Productions Facing Cancellations in the Wake of COVID-19

“While streaming will never be a replacement for the live event experience, this platform is a valuable tool for introducing the arts to an expanded audience," says ShowTix4U founder Steel Wallis.

"We’re living in a new world and the only way the art form we all love so much will survive and thrive is through innovation," adds MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Development and Education John Prignano. "We hope this makes a difference to the thousands of theatres we serve around the world."

Broadway Media's involvement in the partnership includes the ability for users to get a suite of services, including specialized software, training, and both sales and rentals of streaming equipment, allowing for a range of production levels from single stationary camera setups to multi-camera recordings.

"We built Broadway Media to break down barriers to the performing arts, and it’s in this spirit that we make audience enjoyment of the arts easier than ever, particularly in these trying times," says Broadway Media President Quentin Sanford. "I’m proud to partner with our friends at Music Theatre International and ShowTix4U to do so."