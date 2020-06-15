Music Theatre International Suspends Performer Age Restrictions on Broadway Junior Titles

Actors of all ages will temporarily be able to perform in the 30- and 60-minute versions of such shows as Into the Woods and Beauty and the Beast.

In response to the challenges theatres are facing worldwide due to the spread of COVID-19, theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has suspended performer age restrictions for its Broadway Junior catalog through August 2021. The author-approved 30- and 60- minute versions of such shows as Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, and Once On This Island are typically restricted to performers aged 18 and younger.

MTI hopes that making these titles available to a wider range of producing groups will help companies facing limited time or resources. All titles in the Broadway Junior catalog are designed to play without an intermission and include digitally delivered accompaniment and vocal tracks for performances and rehearsals.

Certain Junior MTI titles have previously opened up permissions for streaming rights in the wake of the pandemic.

Interested companies are asked to apply for a standard performance license and indicate the intent to use performers over the age of 18. The offer will be valid for performances from now through August 31, 2021, at amateur companies, with requests from professional theatres being considered on a case-by-case basis.

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.

