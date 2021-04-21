Music Theatre International Unveils Dates, Writers, and Creative Team for Global Event Celebrating Return of Local Theatre

All Together Now!, available to theatres worldwide free of charge, will include songs by Stephen Schwartz, Ahrens and Flaherty, Jonathan Larson, and more.

All Together Now!, Music Theatre International's worldwide event celebrating the return of live theatre, will be held the weekend of November 12, 2021. Announced earlier this year, the event will center around a benefit revue comprising much of the most loved material from MTI's extensive catalog, which will be made available for performance to theatres around the world for free.

Among the MTI authors, collaborators, and rightsholders featured in the revue will be Stephen Schwartz; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, and Herbert Kretzmer; Disney Theatrical Group; Frank Loesser; Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe; Tim Minchin; Jonathan Larson; Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; Frank Wildhorn; Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin; and Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, with many more to be announced in the coming days.

The All Together Now! revue has been put together by a creative team that includes librettist Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines, Breathe!), director and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group), director and choreographer Racky Plews (West End American Idiot), director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), and MTI Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development John Prignano.

The piece has been structured to allow theatres to customize the material for their community and performers, with several sections that include multiple song options from which to choose. The script will also include space for remarks from theatre leadership, local luminaries, and public officials.

"I’ve been blown away by the response from theatres so far," says Prignano. "Many theatrical organizations across the globe have already expressed their enthusiasm for the event and committed to performing the revue in their communities. Unlike some of our shows that may have geographical licensing restrictions, we hope that if there are multiple theatres in a certain area that they get together, pool their resources and potentially perform the revue as a fundraiser for all the groups involved. That’s one of the reasons the show is only available for performance from November 12–15—we want everyone to experience the magic of musical theatre together as a community."

Participating theatres will be able to access a special pre-made template on PLAYBILLder, Playbill's fully customizable, Broadway-quality Playbill program creation platform, that will auto populate their program with all the MTI-approved data for the show, including billing information and song lists.

In addition to Playbill, partners for All Together Now! include American Association of Community Theatre, American Alliance for Theatre and Education, Broadway Media, BroadwayWorld, Disney Theatrical Group, Educational Theatre Association, Funk Studios, Hal Leonard, iHeartRadio Broadway, National Alliance for Musical Theatre, Subplot Studio, and TYA/USA.

For more information, visit AllTogetherNowMTI.com.