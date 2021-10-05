Musical Adaptation of Silver Linings Playbook in the Works

By Talaura Harms
Oct 05, 2021
 
Tony-winning producer James D. Stern has acquired the stage rights to the 2012 romance.
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook The Weinstein Company

Silver Linings Playbook is making a move for the stage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer James D. Stern (Lucky Guy, Hairspray) has acquired the rights to adapt the 2012 film into a musical.

The movie was in turn adapted from Matthew Quick‘s novel of the same name, and was directed by David O. Russell. It starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, who won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work as a young widow who bonds with an equally fragile divorcee (Cooper) as they come together for a dance competition.

Stern says he is moving forward on the adaptation with creative writers, though he does not divulge who they are.

Fun fact: Silver Linings Playbook is not the first Jennifer Lawrence film with eyes for Broadway.

