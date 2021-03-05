Musical Adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife Sets Sights on U.K. Bow

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Musical Adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife Sets Sights on U.K. Bow
By Dan Meyer
Mar 05, 2021
 
The musical will feature music and lyrics by Joss Stone and The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.
Joss Stone and Dave Stewart
Joss Stone and Dave Stewart

A stage adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel The Time Traveler’s Wife is in the works, with producers hoping to hold a world premiere in the U.K. by 2022. The musical will feature a score by Grammy winners Joss Stone and Dave Stewart.

The Time Traveller’s Wife (using the British spelling) has additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and a book by Lauren Gunderson (The Revolutionists, I and You). “I will never forget reading the last chapter of Niffenegger’s book over 10 years ago and being floored by its thunderous emotion and potent humanity,” said Gunderson. “I knew this love story belonged on stage with music and vision that matches its emotional punch and soaring feeling. ”

The story follows a married couple, Clare and Henry, as they deal with Henry’s genetic disorder that sends him hurtling through time and space.

Bill Buckhurst is tapped to direct, with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Colin Ingram serves as producer for InTheatre Productions, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Casting, to be announced, is by Stuart Burt.

Do You Know These Broadway Musicals Based on Movies?

Do You Know These Broadway Musicals Based on Movies?

76 PHOTOS
9 to 5 Playbill - Opening Night
9 to 5
110 in the Shade Playbill - March 1964
110 in the Shade
Aladdin Playbill - April 2018
Aladdin
Amélie Playbill - Opening Night
Amélie
Anastasia Playbill - Opening Night
Anastasia
Applause Playbill - Sept 1970
Applause
The Band's Visit Playbill - May 2018
The Band's Visit
Beauty and the Beast Playbill - Opening Night
Beauty and the Beast
<i>Beetlejuice</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Beetlejuice
Big Fish Playbill - Opening Night
Big Fish
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
International News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.