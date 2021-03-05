Musical Adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife Sets Sights on U.K. Bow

The musical will feature music and lyrics by Joss Stone and The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

A stage adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel The Time Traveler’s Wife is in the works, with producers hoping to hold a world premiere in the U.K. by 2022. The musical will feature a score by Grammy winners Joss Stone and Dave Stewart.

The Time Traveller’s Wife (using the British spelling) has additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and a book by Lauren Gunderson (The Revolutionists, I and You). “I will never forget reading the last chapter of Niffenegger’s book over 10 years ago and being floored by its thunderous emotion and potent humanity,” said Gunderson. “I knew this love story belonged on stage with music and vision that matches its emotional punch and soaring feeling. ”

The story follows a married couple, Clare and Henry, as they deal with Henry’s genetic disorder that sends him hurtling through time and space.

Bill Buckhurst is tapped to direct, with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Colin Ingram serves as producer for InTheatre Productions, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Casting, to be announced, is by Stuart Burt.

