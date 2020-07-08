Musical Film No One Called Ahead, Featuring Justin Matthew Sargent, Ann Harada, Storm Lever, More, Will Stream on Playbill

With a book and score by Paul Gordon, the musical film premieres as part of the Playbill Playback series.

No One Called Ahead, a new musical film by Tony nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), will make its premiere on Playbill.com/PlaybillPlayback July 12 at 6 PM ET. Watch the official trailer above.

The cast features Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn, Follies), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Freaky Friday), Morgan Weed (The Greatest Showman, American Psycho), and Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast). Tim Kashani directs.

The Playbill Playback premiere will include an introduction by cast members Sargent and Lever and will be followed by an after party with the cast and creative team. Fans can engage while watching by tweeting @NOCAMusical and using the hashtag #NoOneCalledAhead.

No One Called Ahead follows Ben as he seeks a weekend getaway but gets more than he bargained for when he is visited by several astonishing women from the great beyond.

The film also features scenic design by Dara Wishingrad, costume design by Daryl A. Stone, lighting design by Benjamin Weill, sound design by Julian Evans, choreography by Michele Lynch, cinematography by Nate Hochstetler, and casting by Michael Cassara.

No One Called Ahead, produced by Tim Kashani, Judith Manocherian, Tom Polum and Christopher Sepulveda, is a joint venture between Apples and Oranges Studios, Judith Manocherian LLC, and Streaming Musicals.

The ticket price is $4.99, and the film will be available for 72 hours. Click here for additional information.

