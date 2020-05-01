Musical Film Still Waiting in the Wings Sets Spring Release Date

The musical homage to Broadway features familiar faces including Chita Rivera, Nick Adams, and Seth Rudetsky.

Still Waiting in the Wings, a new movie musical about an aspiring group of actors working at Times Square’s “Café Broadway," will be released May 15. Following festival screenings around the world, the film—a follow-up to Waiting in the Wings: The Musical—will be available on both DVD and digital platforms.

Co-written by Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez, and directed by Q. Allan Brocka, the cast includes co-writer Johns, Joe Abraham, Rena Strober, Adam Huss, Blake Peyrot, Harrison White, and Rebekah Kochan, along with special appearances by Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams.

“Since theatres all over the country are closed right now, many of us are missing the arts in our life,” says star and co-writer Johns. “If this movie can bring the joy of musicals to people right now, I couldn't be more thrilled. We could all use a smile and some laughter right now and hope the film can bring that to people during this difficult time.”

Still Waiting in the Wings features original songs by Danny Abosch, Andrew Byrne, Ken Clifton, Arie Gonzalez, Paul Louis, Matthew Lee Robinson, Nick Santa Maria, Ruth Wallis, and Michael Whitney, with choreography by Cassie Nordgren, Arianna Hyatt, and Lee Martino.

The movie, in addition to the soundtrack, is currently available for pre-order at JJSpotlightProductions.com