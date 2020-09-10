Musical Series Julie and the Phantoms, With Cheyenne Jackson, Madison Reyes, More, Drops September 10 on Netflix

Musical Series Julie and the Phantoms, With Cheyenne Jackson, Madison Reyes, More, Drops September 10 on Netflix
By Olivia Clement
Sep 10, 2020
 
The new series is from director-choreographer Kenny Ortega.
Jeremy Shada, Madison Reyes, Owen Joyner, and Charlie Gillespie in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Jeremy Shada, Madison Reyes, Owen Joyner, and Charlie Gillespie in Julie and the Phantoms Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms, a new musical series from Emmy-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical), premieres on Netflix September 10.

Madison Reyes stars as Julie, a high school singer-songwriter grieving the loss of her mother. Unable to make music since her mom died, Julie is inspired by the ghosts of three musicians from the '90s—played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Patrick Joyner—whose visits spark her creativity.

The cast also includes Broadway alum Cheyenne Jackson, Booboo Stewart, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, and Savannah Lee May.

Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans) are the showrunners for Julie and the Phantoms, and executive produce with Ortega and George Salinas.

A First Look at Netflix's Julie and The Phantom

A First Look at Netflix's Julie and The Phantom

17 PHOTOS
Madison Reyes and Charlie Gillespie in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Madison Reyes and Charlie Gillespie in Julie and the Phantoms Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
Jadah Marie in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Jadah Marie in Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Madison Reyes in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Madison Reyes in Julie and the Phantoms Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
Jeremy Shada, Madison Reyes, Owen Joyner, and Charlie Gillespie in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Jeremy Shada, Madison Reyes, Owen Joyner, and Charlie Gillespie in Julie and the Phantoms Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
Jeremy Shada, Owen Joyner, Madison Reyes, and Charlie Gillespie in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Jeremy Shada, Owen Joyner, Madison Reyes, and Charlie Gillespie in Julie and the Phantoms Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Sacha Carlson and Savannah May in Julie and the Phantoms Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
Jeremy Shada, Madison Reyes, and Charlie Gillespie in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Jeremy Shada, Madison Reyes, and Charlie Gillespie in Julie and the Phantoms Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
Cheyenne Jackson and cast in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Cheyenne Jackson and cast in Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner in Julie and the Phantoms Eike Schroter/Netflix
Jeremy Shada, Charlie Gillespie, and Owen Joyner in <i>Julie and the Phantoms</i>
Jeremy Shada, Charlie Gillespie, and Owen Joyner in Julie and the Phantoms Eike Schroter/Netflix
