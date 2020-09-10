Musical Series Julie and the Phantoms, With Cheyenne Jackson, Madison Reyes, More, Drops September 10 on Netflix

The new series is from director-choreographer Kenny Ortega.

Julie and the Phantoms, a new musical series from Emmy-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical), premieres on Netflix September 10.

Madison Reyes stars as Julie, a high school singer-songwriter grieving the loss of her mother. Unable to make music since her mom died, Julie is inspired by the ghosts of three musicians from the '90s—played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Patrick Joyner—whose visits spark her creativity.

The cast also includes Broadway alum Cheyenne Jackson, Booboo Stewart, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, and Savannah Lee May.

Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans) are the showrunners for Julie and the Phantoms, and executive produce with Ortega and George Salinas.