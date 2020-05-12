Musical Theatre Factory to Premiere Michael R. Jackson Concert on YouTube

The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing, recorded at Joe's Pub, will feature live pre- and post-show content available on Instagram.

Last January, Musical Theatre Factory alum—and recent Pulitzer Prize winner—Michael R. Jackson led an evening of song and storytelling titled The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing at Joe's Pub. On May 19, MTF will stream a recorded version of the concert as a YouTube premiere.

The concert will kick off at 8 PM ET (streaming link to come). Tune in to MTF's Instagram Live, @MTFmusicals at 7:50 PM for pre-show conversation, and check back after the show for a live encore.

Special guests appearing at The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk include Natalie Walker, Molly Hager, and A Strange Loop's John-Andrew Morrison. The concert features musical direction by Sean Cameron and was line-produced by Li Kennedy, MTF's creative producing fellow.

Last week, Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A Strange Loop. The new musical, which features a book, music, and lyrics by Jackson, made its world premiere last year at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in a co-production with Page 73. In addition to the Pulitzer, A Strange Loop was named the Best Musical of the 2019–2020 season by the New York Drama Critics' Circle and was nominated for the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical (winning two Lucille Lortel Awards for actors Larry Owens and Morrison). The production, which was directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, also recently earned six Drama Desk Award nominations.

Jackson is the recipient of the 2019 Hull-Warriner Award, is a Whiting Award winner, Helen Merrill Award Winner, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient. He was the 2019 honoree at MTF's spring gala.

On May 18 Jackson will lead a Perspectives on Playwriting master class with Playwrights Horizons. The online lesson, at 7 PM, is free and open to the public. Learn more here.

