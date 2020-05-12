Musical Theatre Superfan Documentary Repeat Attenders Gets VOD Release Date

Mark Dooley’s film was initially aiming to hit theatres in June.

Mark Dooley's musical theatre superfan documentary Repeat Attenders will be released digitally on Vimeo May 16, after June screenings in the U.K. and U.S. were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A later release on iTunes and Amazon will follow.

The movie delves into the psychology of the most extreme Broadway superfans, revealing the complexities of their devotion. Filmed over a six-year period on Broadway, in London’s West End, and in Germany and Australia, Repeat Attenders introduces audiences to fans of Cats, Rent, Les Miserables, Starlight Express, and more.

Australian independent filmmaker Dooley says, “Repeat Attenders is a documentary film that introduces the audience to a world where we can escape for a couple of hours. In a theatre you can cry, laugh, connect, and heal together despite being surrounded by strangers. Inside a darkened theatre, you are allowed to be who you are, without judgment."

He continues, “All the things you might be judged for in the real world, don't matter here. Here in the theatre, you are simply part of the human race, having a shared experience. I felt this was a subject worth celebrating, as now more than ever, we need some relief form the uncertainly of what is happening in the world.”

Watch the trailer for Repeat Attenders below.

