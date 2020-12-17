Musical Web Series Featuring West End Favorites Will Launch in North America

Playbill will release episode spotlights with behind-the-scenes videos and interviews with stars like Jenna Russell and Aisha Jawando.

A new web series The Theatre Channel will launch in North America December 23, showcasing beloved songs from the musical theater canon with peformances by some of the U.K.’s most high-profile stars. Among those appearing are Olivier winners Matt Henry, Cassidy Janson, and Jenna Russell, upcoming Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Olivier nominees Zizi Strallen, Rachel John, and Sophie-Louise Dann.

In addition, audiences can expect to see performers from hit musicals like Tina–The Tina Turner Musical, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Six, Waitress, and more. The Theatre Channel also features the Café Four, made up of West End talents Alyn Hawk, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley, and Alex Woodward.

Each episode includes several standalone performances, filmed on location at The Theatre Café in London’s West End, making full use of the whole space, from the bar seating area all the way up to the roof. The first four episodes highlight songs from oft-revived favorites, shows set during Halloween, rock musicals, and holiday spectaculars, respectively. Additional episodes will be released monthly throughout Spring 2021.

Playbill will also be releasing free episode spotlights, with behind-the-scenes videos and interviews with stars like Jenna Russell and Aisha Jawando, and creator Adam Blanshay.

The Theatre Channel is presented by Adam Blanshay Productions, The Theatre Café, and Playbill, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer, musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis, and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

Episode 1: “Welcome To The Café”

● Tarinn Callender (Come From Away) singing “On Broadway” from Smokey Joe’s Café

● Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables) and Oliver Ormson (Back to the Future) singing “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors

● Matt Henry (Kinky Boots) singing “Let it Sing” from Violet

● Lucie Jones (Waitress) singing “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret

● Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George) singing “Ladies Who Lunch” from Company

● Jodie Steele (Six) singing “Heaven on Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar

● The Café Four singing “Coffee In A Cardboard Cup” from And The World Goes ‘Round

Episode 2: “Musical Horrors”

● Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman) singing “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice

● Linzi Hateley (Mamma Mia!) singing “When There Is No One” from Carrie

● Bradley Jaden (Wicked) and Sophie Isaacs (Six) singing “Life After Life” from Dracula

● Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard) singing “Last Midnight” from Into The Woods

● Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin) singing “The Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Show

● Josh Piterman (The Phantom of the Opera) singing “The Confrontation” from Jekyll and Hyde

● Jordan Shaw (The Scottsboro Boys) leading “Transylvania Mania” from Young Frankenstein

Episode 3: “Rock Musicals”

● Shan Ako (Les Misérables) singing “I’ll Cover You (Reprise)” from Rent

● Alex Gaumond (Legally Blonde) singing “Le Monde est Stone” from Starmania

● Rob Houchen (Light in the Piazza) singing “Gethsemene” from Jesus Christ Superstar

● Francesca Jackson (I’d Do Anything) singing “Forgiven” from Jagged Little Pill

● Aisha Jawando (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) singing “Acid Queen” from The Who’s Tommy

● John Owen-Jones (The Phantom of the Opera) singing “Pity the Child” from Chess

● The Café Four singing “Aquarius” from Hair

Episode 4: “Hopeful Holidays”

● Matt Croke (Aladdin) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls) singing a duet version of a new arrangement of “Happy Holidays” and “Let’s Start The New Year Right” from Holiday Inn

● Sophie-Louise Dann (The Girls) singing “We Need A Little Christmas” from Mame

● Cassidy Janson (&Juliet) singing “White Christmas” from Holiday Inn and White Christmas

● Rachel John (Hamilton) singing “Brand New Day” from The Wiz

● Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) singing “It’s Turkey Lurkey Time” from Promises, Promises

● Manon Taris (The Phantom of the Opera) singing “Ave Maria Païen” from Notre Dame de Paris

● The Café Four and graduates from the ArtsEd class of 2020 singing “Seasons of Love” from Rent