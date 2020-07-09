My Best Friend's Wedding Musical Pushed to 2021

The show, starring Alexandra Burke, was slated to premiere this September.

As the health crisis continues to alter the course of live performances worldwide, the world premiere of the My Best Friend's Wedding musical has been pushed back by a year.

Originally set to begin this September at Plymouth's Theatre Royal, the U.K. and Ireland tour will now open at the Manchester Palace Theatre September 20, 2021. Subsequent stops will include Plymouth, as well as Sunderland, Aberdeen, Southampton, Sheffield, Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, and Edinburgh. A London engagement will play the New Wimbledon Theatre in October.

As previously announced, X Factor winner and stage alum Alexandra Burke will play Julianne Potter, the role originated by Julia Roberts in the 1997 romantic comedy. Like the film, the stage adaptation will include the song "I Say a Little Prayer," plus additional songs from the Burt Bacahrach and Hal David catalog. Screenwriter Ronald Bass and Jonathan Harvey pen the book.

Additional casting will be announced later. Visit BestFriendsWeddingMusical.com for the complete current itinerary.