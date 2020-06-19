My Fair Lady and To Kill a Mockingbird Director Bartlett Sher Wants to Answer Your Questions

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jun 19, 2020
 
Submit your question now for the Tony winner, and you might get to ask it live on Playbill and The Growing Studio's The Broadway Q&A.
Bartlett Sher will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, June 22 at 1 PM ET.

The Tony-winning director will answer questions about working on To Kill a Mockingbird, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific, The King and I, My Fair Lady, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Sher, click here.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Lorin Latarro (June 24), Walter Bobbie (June 29), Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), and Kathleen Marshall (July 22).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.

