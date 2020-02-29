My Name Is Lucy Barton Closes on Broadway February 29

Laura Linney stars in Rona Munro's adaptation of the best-selling novel from Elizabeth Strout.

The Broadway premiere of Rona Munro's My Name Is Lucy Barton, adapted from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel, ends its limited run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre February 29. The Manhattan Theatre Club and London Theatre Company production stars Laura Linney, who reprises her role from the acclaimed London run.

Directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre, My Name Is Lucy Barton began performances on Broadway January 4.

In the solo play, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.



The Broadway premiere features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Peter Mumford, sound design by John Leonard, and projection design by Luke Halls. The Broadway premiere is presented by MTC and The London Theatre Company in association with Penguin Random House Audio.