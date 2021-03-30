Mystic Pizza Musical Expands Score With Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, More, Orders Up Summer Premiere

The stage adaptation of the 1988 film is expected to debut at Ogunquit Playhouse.

The in-the-works Mystic Pizza musical has some new items on its menu: hits from several ‘80s and ‘90s pop icons. While the previously announced Melissa Ethridge is still on board, the score for the stage adaptation of the 1988 film will now also include songs from such stars as Tony winner Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, and Phil Collins.

Another creative team change: Sas Goldberg and Gordon Greenberg have departed the project. The two were set to pen the book based on Amy Holden Jones’ screenplay, with the latter also directing. Casey Hushion will now direct, and Sandy Rustin will now write the book; the two previously collaborated on Clue. The creative team also includes orchestrator Carmel Dean.

Ogunquit Playhouse announced Mystic Pizza as part of its 2021 “Titles Under Construction” season back in the fall. The musical continues to eye a debut at the Maine venue this summer pending reopening and safety procedures in the wake of the pandemic, with exact dates and casting to be announced later. The regional theatre is partnering with Lively McCabe Entertainment for the premiere.

Among the other music stars and groups slated to have their discography featured in the show are Wilson Phillips, REO Speedwagon, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Robert Palmer, Berlin, Van Morrison, The Supremes, Kim Wilde, Mike and the Mechanics, Fine Young Cannibals, Tiffany, Bryan Adams, and Starship.

The cult favorite MGM movie follows three women working as waitresses in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Connecticut, and explores the local divide between the town’s working class and country club aesthetic. The cast included Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor, and Matt Damon.