Nancy Opel and Robert Stanton Read David Ives' All in the Timing on Stars in the House Live Stream

Plays in the House is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of David Ives' All in the Timing, featuring original stars Nancy Opel (Urinetown) and Robert Stanton (The Coast of Utopia), May 27 at 2 PM.

This compilation of Ives plays includes Sure Thing, The Universal Language, and Variations on the Death of Trotsky. All in the Timing premiered at Primary Stages in 1993 and ran for over 600 performances.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

Stars in the House promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

The May 27 at 8 PM stream features Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) and Emmy winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace).

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

