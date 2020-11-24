Nasia Thomas and Nicholas Edwards Will Star in Streaming Version of The Last 5 Years

Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company will present the Jason Robert Brown musical.

Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company will present a streaming production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years February 11–25, 2021. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), the two-hander will star Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen). The musical, about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, features Cathy telling her story backwards, while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only interact once—at their wedding—in the middle of the show. The producing consultant is Blair Russell (Slave Play). The production will be rehearsed and filmed at New Jersey's Holmdel Theatre Company. Ticket information, and additional creative team members (including a director) will be announced at a later date.

