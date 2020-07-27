Natalie Dessay as Lucia, Karita Mattila as Tosca, More Up Next in Nightly Met Streams

The Metropolitan Opera heads into its 20th week of free streaming performances through its Nightly Met Streams series.

Among the new lineup are two productions directed by Tony winner Mary Zimmerman: Lucia di Lammermoor (starring Natalie Dessay in a 2011 performance) July 27 and Rusalka (from the 2017 staging's premiere led by Kristine Opolais) July 31.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each (with the exception of Rusalka, which will expire at noon August 1). Take a look at the complete schedule for this week below.

July 27: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

Starring Natalie Dessay, Joseph Calleja, Ludovic Tézier, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast March 19, 2011.

July 28: Puccini’s Tosca

Starring Karita Mattila, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Joseph Colaneri. Originally broadcast October 10, 2009.

July 29: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast November 7, 1977.

July 30: Verdi’s Il Trovatore

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast April 30, 2011.

July 31: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Mark Elder. Originally broadcast February 25, 2017.

August 1: Verdi’s Ernani

Starring Leona Mitchell, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 17, 1983.