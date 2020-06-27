Natalie Toro, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cheech Manohar, More Read Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing on Stars in the House

The live stream, hosted by Tony winner BD Wong, benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing June 27 at 2 PM ET. Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly) hosts.

The cast features Natalie Toro (A Tale of Two Cities), Kennedy Kanagawa (Dinner With Georgette), Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), and Jason Veasey (The Lion King). Devanand Janki (Side Show) directs. Watch the stream above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

There is no 8 PM stream June 27.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

