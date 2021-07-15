NaTasha Yvette Williams, Cleo King, More Will Join Norm Lewis and Michael Urie in Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits

Douglas Lyons' play makes its Broadway premiere this fall at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Casting is now complete for the Broadway premiere of Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits, which will begin previews September 23 prior to an official opening October 10 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Reginald Mabry and Drama Desk winner Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Logan Leibowitz will be Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here) as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere will be Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry.

Understudies are Dean Acree (Words), Jennifer Fouché (Sistas: The Musical), Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G Jackson (Endlings), and Camille Upshaw (That Damn Michael Che).

In Chicken & Biscuits, the Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father; hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral.

Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) directs the production, which will also feature scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Erica A. Hart is the casting director with production stage management by lark hackshaw.

Chicken & Biscuits made its world premiere February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. The upcoming production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including playwright Lyons.

Producers are Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, and Leah Michalos.

