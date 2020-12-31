Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams to Appear on NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 to Raise Funds for Broadway Cares

Carson Daly hosts the event live from Times Square.

Tony winner Nathan Lane and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams will make appearances during the December 31 broadcast of NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 to encourage donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ national efforts addressing hunger and food insecurity. The telecast begins at 10 PM ET.

The donations will provide meals and support for groceries at food banks and other organizations across the country currently supported by Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program. Every donation made at BroadwayCares.org/Help will be matched dollar for dollar by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, up to $200,000.

Their appearance follows the network's One Night Only special, celebrating the resilience of the theatre community and encouraging donations to Broadway Cares. The December 10 broadcast raised over $3 million for the organization.

“Our country has seen a nearly 50 percent increase this year in the number of people who don’t know where their next meal will come from,” said Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola. “We are deeply grateful to Nathan, Vanessa, our friends at NBC and the generous Craig Newmark Philanthropies for creating this opportunity to make our last act of 2020 be creating a better 2021 for those struggling during this pandemic. As we head into the New Year, let’s give hope instead of giving into despair.”

“I love standing among the bright lights of Times Square and Broadway, where theatre entertains us and nourishes our souls,” Lane will say during the broadcast. “Let’s head toward the new year by tapping into that same spirit. Join me right now in supporting Broadway Cares, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Together, we can make sure those across the country affected by this pandemic get the healthy meals they need to survive.”

Williams will encourage viewers, saying, “Before the ball drops in Times Square, let’s wrap up 2020 by giving help and hope to those in need all across the country. Join me in donating tonight to Broadway Cares. You can provide healthy meals to those struggling during this pandemic. Let’s do what we can to help our friends and neighbors have a better 2021.”

Joining host Carson Daly live from Times Square will be co-hosts Amber Ruffin and Stephen "tWitch" Boss with musical guests from across the country, including AJR, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Sting, and Shirazee.

Earlier this year, Broadway Cares provided $2.3 million to food pantries, congregate meal services, and meal delivery programs across the country, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

