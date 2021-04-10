Nathan Lee Graham and Mary Testa Star as Courtesan and Maid in Play-PerView's Babette In Retreat April 10

The Justin Sayre comedy is the latest from the theatrical streamer, benefiting arts organizations and charities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Play-PerView presents the premiere of Justin Sayre's new farce Babette in Retreat 7 PM ET April 10. Nathan Lee Graham (The Wild Party) and Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) star.

The story centers on Babette, an aging Parisian courtesan, who has decided to retire to her country house and live in isolation with only her beloved maid for company. Graham takes on the title role, with Testa as the long-serving companion. Also featured in the cast are Jack Weatherall (Queer as Folk), Becca Blackwell, Randy Harrison, Auden Thornton, and the playwright, Justin Sayre.

Proceeds from Babette in Retreat will benefit The Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest non-profit providing shelter and comprehensive support services to homeless LGBTQIA+ young people.

Play-PerView launched in March 2020 and has since raised nearly $350,000 for organizations and charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other upcoming offerings include Liba Vaynberg's The Gett starring Tovah Feldshuh on April 25 and a reunion reading of Joshua Harmon's Bad Jews on May 15.

For more information, visit Play-PerView.com.

