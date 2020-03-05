Nathan Lee Graham Will Be Nat Queen Cole in Reading of New Play With Nick Cearley and More

Scott Ebersold will direct Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin’s comedy.

Private readings of Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin's new play Nat Queen Cole will be presented March 12–13 in Manhattan.

Conceived by and starring Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, The Wild Party, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), the play will also feature Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, Pageant) as public access TV host Bobby Walters and Kelly McAndrew (The Thin Place, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Walters’ long-suffering producer Feldman. Scott Ebersold (The View Upstairs) directs.

Nat Queen Cole introduces audiences to the queen of the continuous comeback that never actually arrived. Through stories of her (supposed) celebrity parents and a hilarious romp of career lowlights, she commands the elusive stardom she feels perpetually owed.

The play with music also features arrangements and musical direction by Tracy Stark. The reading is produced by Justin Weatherby and Turbans & Bijoux LLC, with associate producer Christian Eble.

For more information, email nat@natqueencole.com.

