National Alliance for Musical Theatre Selects Winners for 15 Minute Musical Challenge

By Dan Meyer
Aug 21, 2020
 
The contest was launched as a push for creativity during times of self-isolation amid the pandemic.
The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced 12 winners from its 15 Minute Musical Challenge. The contest was developed in March as a push for creativity during times of self-isolation during the pandemic.

Awards were given on two levels. Challenge winners will receive a cash prize supported by the Alhadeff Family Charitable Foundation. Over the course of the application period, 269 projects of both self-contained and full-length new works were submitted.

“We were amazed by the passion and talent across the nearly 300 submissions we received," said Betsy King Militello, executive director of NAMT. "The selected award recipients displayed work that was inventive, challenging, humorous, and heartfelt. We will be thrilled to see what happens for them in the future."

Check out the full winner’s list below.

First Award Level:
Dragons & Dungeons the Musical
By Kennedy Kanagawa

Holo
By Nico Juber

Mimosa
Book and lyrics by Lauren Taslitz
Music by Danny Ursetti

Monster on the Lawn
By Obed De la Cruz

PERPETUAL SUNSHINE AND THE GHOST GIRLS
Music by Lynne Shankel
Words by Sara Cooper

White Man’s Burden
Book and Lyrics by Eric C Jones
Music by Joshua Davis

Second Award Level:

Fanny & Stella - The Westminster Hall Trial
Book by SEVAN
Music and Lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer

Femmebodys, or: the way we leave
By Éamon Boylan

Obscene, Lewd, Lascivious, and Filthy!
Music and additional text by Adam J. Rineer
Text from Case 241 F.2d 772

Rodeo Clowns
Book and lyrics by Dale Sampson
Music by Marc Campbell and Dale Sampson

Sanctuary: An American Musical (In Fifteen Minutes)
Book and lyrics by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj
Lyrics and music by Paul Edward Wilt

We Love
Book, music, and lyrics by Ronve O'Daniel
Music by Jevares Myrick
Book by J Kyle Manzay

