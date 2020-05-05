National Black Theatre Opens Submissions for SOUL Directing Residency

The residency provides a Black, mid-career director with a creative home for 18 months.

Submissions are now open for the National Black Theatre's SOUL Directing Residency. Launched in 2018, the program provides a Black, mid-career director with a creative home in New York City for 18 months.

During the SOUL residency, the selected director will gain experience, training, exposure, and New York City directing credentials. The program culminates with the resident helming an NBT mainstage within the following season. Ebony Noelle Golden (125th and FREEdom) was the inaugural recipient; the current resident is Dominique Rider.

To apply, now through June 4, visit NationalBlackTheatre.org. Inquiries about the application process should be directed to submit@nationalblacktheatre.org.

The SOUL residency is part of NBT’s Soul Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery), which works to diversify the narratives being developed and produced about Black lifestyle in American theatre by playwrights, directors, and producers.