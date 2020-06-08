National Black Theatre Opens Submissions for SOUL Producing Residency

Ngozi Anyanwu is an alumni of the 8-month program empowering the next generation of producers, general managers, and curators.

Submissions are now open for the National Black Theatre's SOUL Producing Residency. Launched in 2015, the eight-month residency is a training program working to empower the next generation of producers, general managers, and curators of the future.

The Soul Producing Residency allows NBT to give a Black producer a place to call home, while providing real-time experience, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The current resident is TS Hawkins; past residents include Ngozi Anyanwu, Marie Cisco, Tola Ozim, and Emana Rachelle.

The residency will begin in September. Applications are now open through July 1, and can be accessed here.

The SOUL residency is part of NBT’s Soul Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery), which works to diversify the narratives being developed and produced about Black lifestyle in American theatre by playwrights, directors, and producers. Last month, NBT opened submissions for its SOUL Directing Residency, which is an 18-month program.

Inquiries about the application process should be directed to submit@nationalblacktheatre.org.