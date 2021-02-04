National Endowment for the Arts Grants $27.5 Million in First Round of 2021 Funding

The 1,073 recipients are spread across the 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The National Endowment for the Arts will award over $27.5 million, distributed through 1,073 grants for organizations across the country, as part of its first round of funding in the 2021 fiscal year. Funds will reach institutions across all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

These grants are provided in addition to the pandemic-related emergency funds that have been distributed throughout the past year, including those by the CARES Act and the anticipated Save Our Stages Act. This round, the Grants for Arts Projects (GAP) awards, range from $10,000 to $100,000 and cover 14 disciplines, including dance, theatre, and opera.

Among the 287 grants awarded to New York organizations are funds for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater ($80,000), Harlem Stage ($40,000), Ma-Yi Theater Company ($25,000), National Alliance for Musical Theatre, Inc. ($60,000), New York Theatre Workshop ($40,000), Shed NYC ($30,000), The Actors Fund ($20,000), and The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene ($10,000).

To further its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, NEA has continued its partnership with the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including a $20,000 award to the National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, and a $25,000 award to the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts.