National Theatre at Home Launches On-Demand Streaming Platform With Coriolanus, Medea, Amadeus, More

Watch Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Helen McCrory, Helen Mirren, Dominic Cooper, and Ruth Negga in some favorite NT titles.

London’s National Theatre has launched National Theatre at Home, an on-demand streaming service featuring a number of productions filmed at the U.K. institution. Among the titles are the Tom Hiddleston-led Coriolanus, Medea with Helen McCrory, Mosquitos with Olivia Colman, and Amadeus, starring Adam Gillen and Lucian Msamati.

Additional productions available stream include Othello with Adrian Lester; Phèdre with Helen Mirren, Dominic Cooper, and Ruth Negga; and The Cherry Orchard with Zoë Wanamaker.

National Theatre at Home first debuted earlier this year in response to COVID-19, with weekly on-demand streams available to enjoy for free on YouTube.

“At a time when many people were isolated at home, it was uplifting to see audiences recreate the shared experience of visiting the theatre,” said National Theatre Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive Lisa Burger. “From homemade tickets to interval drinks, NT at Home was a way of making people feel more connected. And so, since the last stream finished in July, we have been determined to find a way to give our audiences access to these stunning filmed productions online once again. With the agreement from artists, we are now able to showcase an extraordinary range of fantastic NT Live productions and, for the first time, some treasured plays from our NT Archive.”

Sign up at NTatHome.com with monthly and annual subscription options available.