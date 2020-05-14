National Theatre at Home Presents Stream of Barber Shop Chronicles May 14

The play examines the social lives of black men in barber shops around the world.

The 2018 National Theatre production of Inua Ellams' Barber Shop Chronicles will stream May 14 beginning at 2 PM ET. The play is directed by Bijan Sheibani and features Fisayo Akinade, Hammed Animashaun, Cyril Nri, and Sule Rimi.

Barber Shop Chronicles leaps from a barber shop in Peckham to Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos, and Accra over the course of a single day. The play tells the interwoven tales of black men from across the globe who, for generations, have gathered in barber shops where the banter can be barbed and the truth is always telling.

Click here to watch the stream on YouTube, or watch it above on Playbill. The video is available until May 21 at noon ET.

The cast is rounded out by Peter Bankolé, Maynard Eziashi, Simon Manyonda, Patrice Naiambana, Kwami Odoom, Abdul Salis, David Webber, and Anthony Welsh.

A co-production with Fuel and Leeds Playhouse, Barber Shop Chronicles features set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting by Jack Knowles, movement direction by Aline David, sound design by Gareth Fry, music direction by Michael Henry, company voice work by Charmian Hoar, and fight direction by Kev McCurdy. Stella Odunlami serves as staff director, with Peter Atakpo as barber consultant and Hazel Holder as dialect coach.

Upcoming streams from the National Theatre at Home series include A Streetcar Named Desire starring Gillian Andersen May 21 and Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston June 4.

