National Theatre at Home to Broadcast A Midsummer Night's Dream, Starring Gwendoline Christie

The upcoming slate of NT Live rebroadcasts also includes Small Island, Les Blancs, The Deep Blue Sea, and Amadeus.

The Bridge Theatre’s 2019 staging of A Midsummer Night's Dream, starring Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, will stream June 25 as part of National Theatre at Home’s rebroadcasts of NT Live recordings.

Joining Christie (who plays Titania) in the Nicholas Hynter-directed production are Oliver Chris as Oberon, David Moorst as Puck, and Hammed Animashaun as Bottom.

National Theatre at Home also unveiled titles for the remainder of its season, which continues to release streams every Thursday at 2 PM ET on its YouTube, with productions remaining on demand through noon ET the following Thursday. The videos are free to watch, although donations to support the U.K. theatre community are encouraged.

Prior to the Bard’s romantic comedy, Helen Edmundson’s stage adaptation of Andrea Levy’s novel Small Island streams June 18. Directed by National Theatre Director Rufus Norris, the play embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, tracing the tangled history of Caribbean nation and the U.K. through three intricately connected stories. The cast of 40 includes Leah Harvey Emilia, Gershwyn Eustace, Jr., and Aisling Loftus. The production was filmed in 2019 on National Theatre’s Olivier Stage.

The 2016 staging of Lorraine Hansberry’s drama Les Blancs streams July 2. Directed by Yaël Farber, the play confronts the hope and tragedy of revolution when a family and a post-colonial African nation fall apart under the pressure to determine their own identity. The cast includes Danny Sapani, Siân Phillips, and Tunji Kasim.

For Small Island and Les Blancs, NT Dramaturg Ola Animashawun will curate content that explores these plays in the context of the current global conversation around race and their potential to provide meaningful and timely contributions to that discourse.

Carrie Cracknell’s production of Terence Rattigan’s The Deep Blue Sea streams July 9. Starring Helen McCrory and filmed live from the Lyttelton Theatre in 2016, the play tells the story of a woman’s tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge.

Rounding out the series is the 2016 production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, streaming July 16. Lucian Msamati plays Salieri opposite Adam Gillen as Mozart. Michael Longhurst's production also features live orchestral accompaniment by the Southbank Sinfonia.

PHOTOS: Go Inside Rehearsals for Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus at the National Theatre

Small Island, The Deep Blue Sea, and Amadeus will also be available on YouTube with audio descriptions.

The final National Theatre at Home Quiz is available June 29 at 2 PM ET with Ben Power, Adam Godley, Ben Miles, Simon Russell Beale, Tamsin Greig, Julie Walters, Adrian Lester, and Meera Syal posing the questions on topics including the Lehman Brothers, entertainment, and general knowledge.