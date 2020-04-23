National Theatre at Home to Release Streams of Frankenstein, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller

Film & TV News   National Theatre at Home to Release Streams of Frankenstein, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller
By Dan Meyer
Apr 23, 2020
 
The U.K. theatre will also share its production of Antony and Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo.
Johnny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch in <i>Frankenstein</i> at the National Theatre.
A monstrous double act will take over National Theatre at Home when Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, streams on YouTube. The pair alternated in the lead roles, so two recordings from the 2011 production will be released, with Cumberbatch as the creature April 30 and Miller May 1.

The 2018 production Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and directed by Simon Godwin, will stream May 7.

All productions will be available to stream for free seven days following its premiere on YouTube (click here) at 2 PM ET on its scheduled date of release. As previously reported, the series has already shown One Man, Two Guvnors, Jane Eyre, and Treasure Island.

In addition to the full-length video recordings, the company will launch National Theatre at Home Quiz, a virtual trivia game featuring stage and screen stars providing the questions. The series kicks off April 27 with Helen Mirren, Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville, and Ian McKellen asking questions on topics including history, sport, nature, and the National Theatre. Future quizzes will take place the last Monday of each month.

First Look at Sophie Okonedo and Ralph Fiennes in Antony & Cleopatra at the National

First Look at Sophie Okonedo and Ralph Fiennes in Antony & Cleopatra at the National

Directed by Simon Godwin, the new production of Shakespeare’s classic began London performances September 18 in the Olivier Theatre.

26 PHOTOS
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Sophie Okonedo in Antony & Cleopatra. Image by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Sophie Okonedo Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Fisayo Akinade in Antony & Cleopatra, photo by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Fisayo Akinade Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_A scene from Antony & Cleopatra, photo by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Cast Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Fisayo Akinade in Antony & Cleopatra, image by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Fisayo Akinade Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Georgia Landers, Waleed Hammad, Sam Woolf, Gloria Obianyo in Antony & Cleopatra. Image by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Georgia Landers, Waleed Hammad, Sam Woolf, and Gloria Obianyo Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gerald Gyimah in Antony & Cleopatra, image by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Gerald Gyimah Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Georgia Landers, Ralph Fiennes, Sophie Okonedo, Gloria Obianyo in Antony & Cleopatra. Image by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Georgia Landers, Ralph Fiennes, Sophie Okonedo, and Gloria Obianyo Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Georgia Landers, Sophie Okonedo, Gloria Obianyo in Antony & Cleopatra. Image by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Georgia Landers, Sophie Okonedo, and Gloria Obianyo Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Hannah Morrish, Ralph Fiennes in Antony & Cleopatra. Image by Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Hannah Morrish and Ralph Fiennes Johan Persson
Antony_&_Cleopatra_National_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Katy Stephens in Antony & Cleopatra, photographer Johan Persson_HR.jpg
Katy Stephens Johan Persson
