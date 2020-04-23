National Theatre at Home to Release Streams of Frankenstein, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller

The U.K. theatre will also share its production of Antony and Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo.

A monstrous double act will take over National Theatre at Home when Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, streams on YouTube. The pair alternated in the lead roles, so two recordings from the 2011 production will be released, with Cumberbatch as the creature April 30 and Miller May 1.

The 2018 production Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and directed by Simon Godwin, will stream May 7.

All productions will be available to stream for free seven days following its premiere on YouTube (click here) at 2 PM ET on its scheduled date of release. As previously reported , the series has already shown One Man, Two Guvnors, Jane Eyre, and Treasure Island.

In addition to the full-length video recordings, the company will launch National Theatre at Home Quiz, a virtual trivia game featuring stage and screen stars providing the questions. The series kicks off April 27 with Helen Mirren, Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville, and Ian McKellen asking questions on topics including history, sport, nature, and the National Theatre. Future quizzes will take place the last Monday of each month.

