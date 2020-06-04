National Theatre at Home Will Stream The Madness of George III, Starring Mark Gatiss

The Nottingham Playhouse production was filmed in 2018 with NT Live.

National Theatre at Home will next re-broadcast the NT Live presentation of Alan Bennett’s The Madness of George III, starring Olivier nominee Mark Gatiss. The Nottingham Playhouse production from 2018 also features Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey) and Debra Gillett (Call the Midwife).

The stream will be available beginning June 11 at 2 PM ET on National Theatre’s YouTube channel and remain free to watch on demand through June 18 until noon ET. Playbill will post the stream above when it becomes available.

“We’ve had lots of requests from our audience asking if we’re able to share Alan’s fabulous play during lockdown,” said director Adam Penford, who also serves as artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse. “It remains as pertinent as ever in its exploration of mental health, power, and political divide.”

Rounding out the cast are Nadia Albina, Nicholas Bishop, Amanda Hadingue, Jack Holden, David Hounslow, Stephanie Jacob, Louise Jameson, Andrew Joshi, Adam Karim, Harry Kershaw, Billy Postlethwaite, Sara Powell, Wilf Scolding, and Jessica Temple.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound designer Tom Gibbons, movement director Lizzi Gee, fight director Jonathan Holby, voice coach Hazel Holder, assistant director Jamie Armitage, wigs designer Richard Mawbley, and wardrobe supervisor Poppy Hall. Casting is by Sarah Bird and Stuart Burt.

Gattis (Sherlock, BBC’s Wolf Hall) earned an Olivier nod for his performance as Menenius in the Donmar Warehouse production of Coriolanus, which streams June 4 through June 11 on National Theatre at Home. Previous streams in the series have included the Gillian Anderson-led A Streetcar Named Desire and Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch alternating the lead roles.