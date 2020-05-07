National Theatre to Release Streams of A Streetcar Named Desire Starring Gillian Anderson, Coriolanus, More

Upcoming titles also include Antony & Cleopatra (with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo) and Barber Shop Chronicles.

National Theatre at Home has unveiled a powerhouse slate of upcoming streams that includes A Streetcar Named Desire starring Gillian Anderson and Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston.

As previously announced, the 2018 production Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and directed by Simon Godwin, streams May 7.

Following the Shakespearean tragedy is Inua Ellams’ Barber Shop Chronicles May 14. Directed by Bijan Sheibani, the cast includes Fisayo Akinade, Hammed Animashaun, Cyril Nri and Sule Rimi. The production was captured at the National Theatre in January 2018 during its second sold-out run at the Dorfman.

The 2014 NT Live broadcast of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire follows May 21. Joining Anderson as Blanche are Ben Foster as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby as Stella. The production, which also played Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, is directed by Benedict Andrews. The 2013 production of This House by James Graham streams May 28; Jeremy Herrin directs a cast including Phil Daniels, Reece Dinsdale, Charles Edwards and Vincent Franklin.

Streaming June 4 is the Donmar Warehouse production of Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston and staged by former Artistic Director Josie Rourke. The cast also includes Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay and Mark Gatiss.

All productions will be available to stream for free seven days following its premiere on YouTube (here) at 2 PM ET on its scheduled date of release. The series has already shown One Man, Two Guvnors, Jane Eyre, Treasure Island, and Frankenstein, starring Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch.

In addition to the full-length video recordings, the company has launched a virtual trivia game featuring stage and screen stars providing the questions. The next National Theatre at Home Quiz will be available May 25, introduced by playwright Graham, and featuring Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Lucian Msamati, Meera Syal, Simon Callow, Tamsin Greig, and Jessie Buckley posing the questions on topics including Science and Nature, Literature, and Theatre.

