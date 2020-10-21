National Theatre's Death of England: Delroy Begins London Performances October 21

Michael Balogun stars in the first play to be performed in-person at the London venue since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Balogun takes the stage at the National Theatre in Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' play Death of England: Delroy beginning October 21. The staging marks the first in-person production at the London venue since the coronavirus pandemic closed theatres in March.

Performances are still slated to run through November 28 in the National's Olivier Theatre, with an in-the-round, socially distant configuration and numerous public safety protocols.

Balogun's previous credits include Macbeth at the National, as well as the U.K. tours of People, Places and Things and Barber Shop Chronicles. He assumed the role from Olivier winner Giles Terera earlier this month.

Dyer also directs the play (a follow-up to the Rafe Spall-led Death of England), which explores the experience of a Black man in England who is arrested on the way to the hospital.