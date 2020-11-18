National Theatre's Death of England: Delroy Will Stream for Free

The solo play by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams stars Michael Balogun.

London’s National Theatre is once again offering a free streaming film capture of one of its works. The recent Death of England: Delroy, which shuttered November 4 due to new U.K. COVID-era restrictions, will stream November 27 at 2 PM ET.

The broadcast will stream on National Theatre’s YouTube for 24 hours, with donations encouraged to support the institution. Death of England: Delroy was captured on film during its run; the production is now set to return for in-person performances at the Olivier Theatre in spring 2021.

The play, written by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams and directed by Dyer, explores what it is like to be a Black working-class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Great Britain. Michael Balogun stars as Delroy.

The production also features set and costume design by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, and sound design by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant.

To accompany the broadcast, NT Associate Ola Animashawun will host a pre-recorded discussion with Dyer, Williams, and Balogun that explores their experience of creating the show under coronavirus restrictions, and how the piece reflects on the Black Lives Matter movement.