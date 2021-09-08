National Tour of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical Announces Return Dates

The production, put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen in Chicago.

The return of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical isn’t so far away anymore. The U.S. national tour will reopen in Chicago, Illinois, at the CIBC Theatre November 2–7, more than 600 days after it was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Windy City, Beautiful is scheduled to play more than 60 markets in the 2021–2022 touring season, with casting to be announced at a later date. Stops include Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Steven Tanger Center (November 9–4); Washington, D.C. at the Eisenhower Theatre (December 14–January 2, 2022); Detroit, Michigan, at the Fisher Theatre (January 4–9); Columbus, Ohio, at the Palace Theatre (March 11–12); Seattle, Washington, at the the Paramount Theatre (April 8–10); Atlanta, Georgia, at the Fox Theatre (May 20–22); and Houston, Texas, at the Hobby Center (June 3–5).

The bio-musical follows King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

READ: Beautiful , About Life of Carole King, Is Heading to the Silver Screen

Beautiful–The Carole King Musical opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre January 12, 2014. It played 2,418 regular performances and closed October 27, 2019. The show features a book by Tony and Oscar nominee Douglas McGrath with direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. The score features popular songs written by King, Goffin, Weil, and Mann.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designer Brian Ronan, wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, music supervisor Jason Howland, and music coordinator John Miller with orchestrations and music arrangements by Steve Sidwell.