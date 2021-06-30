National Tour of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Will Resume in September

Cassie Beck will star in the Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize finalist play.

The national tour of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize finalist play What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler, will relaunch September 30 at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cassie Beck will star.

Beck, seen on Broadway in The Rose Tattoo and The Humans, had been scheduled to succeed Maria Dizzia in the national tour in June 2020, but the tour was temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"It's exhilarating to be returning to theatres again, and I can't wait to welcome audiences back to What the Constitution Means to Me,” said Schreck. “Cassie Beck is a brilliant actor and human being, and I am thrilled audiences across America will have the opportunity to experience Constitution with her on stage. I'm also grateful to everyone who worked so hard this past year to make the return of this tour possible.”

What the Constitution Means to Me will run through October 24 at the Guthrie before returning to Chicago October 26–November 21 at the Broadway Playhouse. The tour will subsequently play McCarter Theatre Center (December 7–12) in Princeton, New Jersey; Fisher Theatre (December 14–January 2, 2022) in Detroit, Michigan; Winspear Opera House (January 4–9) in Dallas, The Bushnell (January 26–30) in Hartford, Connecticut; Knight Theatre (February 15–20) in Charlotte, North Carolina; Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (February 22–March 20) in Boston, Massachusetts; and TPAC’s James K. Polk Theater (March 29–April 3) in Nashville, Tennessee. Additional stops for the tour will be announced.

Schreck’s play was a hit Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 before transferring to Broadway in 2019 and receiving two Tony nominations. Following Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me played the Eisenhower Theater at the Kennedy Center as well as sit-down engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Schreck’s performance on Broadway was captured and released in October 2020 on Amazon Prime.

The production also features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet). The casting director is Taylor Williams, and the production stage manager is Nicole Olson.

The national tour is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.

