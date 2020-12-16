National Tour of Moulin Rouge! Musical Sets New Launch Date

The North American tour, scheduled to begin this past November, was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which had previously been scheduled to launch November 21 this year, will now begin previews February 26, 2022, at Broadway in Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for March 11, 2022, for a limited engagement through April 24.

The remaining original engagement dates for the North American tour are currently being rescheduled. Casting will be announced later.

Moulin Rouge!, currently nominated for 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical, is directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers with a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The production also features set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, wig and hair design by Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown, and makeup design by Sarah Cimino. Matt Stine is the music producer with casting by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s film of the same name, the show features many of the songs from the movie and recent hits since its premiere 19 years ago. The Broadway production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

