National Tour of Sara Bareilles' Waitress Returns Starting October 2

The tour previews in Springfield, Ohio, at the Clark State Performing Arts Center before its official opening in Bloomington, Indiana.

The national tour of Sara Bareilles' Waitress resumes performances with a preview October 2 in Springfield, Ohio, at the Clark State Performing Arts Center before its official opening October 5 in Bloomington, Indiana, at IU Auditorium.

The non-Equity tour is led by Jisel Soleil Ayon as Jenna, Kennedy Salters as Becky, and Gabriella Marzetta as Dawn with David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter, Brian Lundy as Ogie, Shawn W. Smith as Earl, Richard Coleman as Cal, and Michael R. Douglass as Joe.

The ensemble includes Elvie Ellis, Stephanie Feeback, Brett Hennessey Jones, Andrew Burton Kelley, Olivia London, Vanessa Magula, José Monge, Kelly Prendergast, Zoë Brooke Reed, Julia Rippon, and Woody White.

Based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy winner Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The original Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Musical. A limited engagement, currently starring composer Bareilles, is playing Broadway's Barrymore.

The tour features choreography re-created by Abbey O’Brien, direction re-created by Susanna Wolk with scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Jonathan Deans, wigs by Richard Mawbey, original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell, arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Bareilles, and orchestrations by Bareilles and The Waitress Band.

The production stage manager is Ryan W. Gardner, and the assistant stage manager is Emily Kritzman. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. For the current itinerary, visit WaitressTour.com.

(Updated October 2, 2021)